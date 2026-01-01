Coral is the open-source commenting platform built by Vox Media to power healthier on-site discussions for news organizations, publishers, and content creators. It replaces third-party comment widgets with a self-hosted system designed around the realities of running a community: heavy moderation workloads, hostile actors, and the need to keep audience data inside your own infrastructure.

Trusted by more than 500 newsrooms in 28 countries, including The Washington Post and The Financial Times, Coral combines a fast, accessible reader experience with a moderation toolset purpose-built for editorial teams. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps reader identities, comment history, and engagement signals under your full control rather than a third-party SaaS.