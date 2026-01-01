Deploy Copyparty in one click installation.
Portable file server with HTTP, WebDAV, SFTP, and FTP access, resumable uploads, and zero database dependencies.
Choose a VPS plan for Copyparty
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Copyparty
Copyparty is a self-hosted file server that packs an exceptional number of capabilities into a single container with no external database. It serves files over HTTP, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, and TFTP simultaneously, supports chunked resumable uploads that survive interrupted connections, and includes a full media library with thumbnails, audio playback, and full-text search.
Self-hosting Copyparty on your own VPS gives you a private file sharing platform that works with any standard client — from a browser to Windows Explorer to FileZilla — without vendor lock-in or recurring storage fees. Because everything runs in one container with data stored directly on the filesystem, backups and migrations are straightforward.
Key features of Copyparty
Multi-Protocol Access
Serve files simultaneously over HTTP, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, and TFTP so every client — browser, file manager, or CLI tool — connects using its native protocol.
Resumable Uploads
Chunked upload support lets large file transfers resume automatically after network interruptions without starting over from the beginning.
Built-in Media Library
Automatically generates thumbnails and extracts metadata for audio and video files, turning your file server into a browsable media collection.
File Deduplication
Hash-based deduplication detects identical files on upload and stores only one copy, saving disk space without any manual effort.
No Database Required
All data lives directly on the filesystem — no PostgreSQL, MySQL, or Redis to manage, back up, or migrate alongside your files.
Why run Copyparty on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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