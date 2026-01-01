Appsmith is a leading open-source low-code platform that lets developers build custom internal tools, admin panels, and dashboards in hours rather than weeks. A drag-and-drop widget library, native connectors for 25+ databases, and full JavaScript support for business logic mean you can ship working applications without building a frontend from scratch or waiting on engineering cycles.

Self-hosting Appsmith on your VPS keeps database credentials, API keys, and sensitive business data entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-user fees, no data leaving your network, and full control over access policies, backup strategies, and scaling as your internal tooling portfolio grows.