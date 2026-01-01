Apache Tika is a content detection and analysis framework that exposes a single REST API for extracting text, metadata, and structure from more than one thousand file formats including PDF, Microsoft Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, images, audio, video, and archive files. Instead of integrating dozens of parser libraries per format, applications send raw bytes to Tika Server and receive normalized output.

Self-hosting Tika Server on your own VPS keeps document contents on infrastructure you control — important for confidential contracts, internal records, and regulated data — while removing per-document fees and rate limits charged by hosted extraction APIs. The full image ships with Tesseract OCR and GDAL so scanned PDFs and image files are searchable out of the box.