Node.js Hosting for WhatsApp Automation
Deploy your WhatsApp automation app with Node.js
One monthly price, no hidden fees
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
Build and host your WhatsApp automation with ease
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Whatsapp Automation hosting FAQs
Can I build a WhatsApp automation app with Node.js?
Yes. Node.js is commonly used to build WhatsApp bots, automation tools, and integrations using APIs and messaging services.
What is Node.js hosting for WhatsApp automation?
It’s a hosting solution that lets you deploy and run Node.js apps designed for WhatsApp automation, such as chatbots, message schedulers, and integrations.
How is this different from VPS hosting?
This is fully managed hosting — we handle uptime, scaling, and security, so you don’t need to manage servers. VPS hosting is better if you need full control and root access.
Can I deploy my WhatsApp bot or automation app easily?
Yes. You can deploy your Node.js app by connecting your repository or uploading your files. Your app will be live in just a few steps.
Is there any traffic limit or overage fee?
No. You get unlimited bandwidth and requests with predictable monthly pricing. Your app can scale freely without extra costs.