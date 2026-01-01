Build your brand with a .rent domain

$74.99 /yr$4.99 /1st year
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For first year
.rent

About the .rent domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .rent domain

What is a .rent domain?

.rent is a generic top-level domain for rental-related websites, from apartments to equipment. It has no known eligibility restrictions, so it suits businesses and services in the rental industry.

Who is a .rent domain for?

A .rent domain works well for property managers, landlords, real estate agents, and rental marketplaces who want a clear, memorable web address for listings, availability, and booking inquiries.

Why choose a .rent domain?

A .rent domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and make links easier to remember. It also gives your brand a consistent, professional fit across web, email, and marketing as you grow.

Domain information for .rent

TLD
.rent
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.rent domain FAQs

What does a .rent domain mean?

A .rent domain is a web address ending used for rental-related sites. It is commonly used by landlords, property managers, and rent listing services to show a clear connection to rentals.

Is a .rent domain trusted?

Yes. .rent is a valid top-level domain, so it works like other domain extensions in browsers, email, and search. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and stable.

Is a .rent a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about rentals, leasing, or property listings. Search engines treat .rent the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .rent domain or .com domain?

Choose .rent if you want your purpose to be clear from the name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and easier recall.

Who can register a .rent domain?

Anyone can register a .rent domain. It is not limited to a specific country, business type, or industry.

Are there restrictions on .rent domains?

The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must be valid, not too long, and cannot use unsupported characters. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs $4.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $74.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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