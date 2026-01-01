Build your brand with a .diet domain
About the .diet domain
What is a .diet domain?
.diet is a generic top-level domain with no public eligibility restrictions. It’s often used for nutrition, food, wellness, and weight-management sites, and is managed by XYZ.COM LLC.
Who is a .diet domain for?
A .diet domain works well for nutrition coaches, meal planners, wellness brands, and recipe sites that want a clear, health-focused web address. It’s a strong fit for projects centered on weight management, healthy eating, or dietary guidance.
Why choose a .diet domain?
A .diet domain helps visitors quickly understand your site’s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear communication across web pages, emails, and marketing materials as your business grows.