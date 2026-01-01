Build your brand with a .college domain
About the .college domain
What is a .college domain?
.college is a generic top-level domain for education-focused sites, but it’s open to anyone with no special eligibility restrictions. It’s commonly used by colleges, student groups, and education brands.
Who is a .college domain for?
A .college domain works well for colleges, universities, student organizations, tutoring services, and education-focused projects that want a clear academic identity and a trusted online presence.
Why choose a .college domain?
A .college domain gives your website a clear, memorable identity that signals relevance at a glance. It can improve recognition across web, email, and marketing, while giving your online presence a consistent, professional foundation as it grows.