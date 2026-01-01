Build your brand with a .college domain

$74.99 /yr$4.99 /1st year
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.college

About the .college domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .college domain

What is a .college domain?

.college is a generic top-level domain for education-focused sites, but it’s open to anyone with no special eligibility restrictions. It’s commonly used by colleges, student groups, and education brands.

Who is a .college domain for?

A .college domain works well for colleges, universities, student organizations, tutoring services, and education-focused projects that want a clear academic identity and a trusted online presence.

Why choose a .college domain?

A .college domain gives your website a clear, memorable identity that signals relevance at a glance. It can improve recognition across web, email, and marketing, while giving your online presence a consistent, professional foundation as it grows.

Domain information for .college

TLD
.college
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.college domain FAQs

What does a .college domain mean?

A .college domain signals a connection to higher education, especially colleges, campuses, and student-focused services. Today it’s commonly used by schools, programs, and education-related projects.

Is a .college domain trusted?

Yes. .college is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is run under an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and dependable.

Is a .college a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about college life, admissions, courses, or student services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .college domain or .com domain?

Choose .college if you want a name that clearly matches an education-focused site. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if the .college name you want is unavailable.

Who can register a .college domain?

Anyone can register a .college domain. It is an open TLD, so you do not need to be a school, student, or education provider.

Are there restrictions on .college domains?

There are no special eligibility restrictions, but standard domain rules still apply. The name must use valid domain characters, and reserved or abusive registrations can be blocked by the registry.

How much does a .college domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .college domain costs $4.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $74.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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