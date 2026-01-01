Build your brand with a .boats domain
About the .boats domain
What is a .boats domain?
.boats is a generic top-level domain for boating-related sites. It’s open for general registration, with no broad eligibility restrictions, and is often used by marine businesses and enthusiasts.
Who is a .boats domain for?
.boats works well for boat dealers, marine service providers, yacht clubs, rental businesses, and waterfront communities that want a clear, memorable web address for boating-related services, listings, or local information.
Why choose a .boats domain?
A .boats domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It creates a clear, memorable web address that works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.