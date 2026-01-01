Deploy Your Spotify with one-click installation.
Self-hosted Spotify listening statistics dashboard with rich charts, history, and detailed analytics.
Choose a VPS plan for Your Spotify
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Your Spotify
Your Spotify aik self-hosted analytics dashboard hai jo aapki poori Spotify sunne ki history ko track karta hai aur usay mukhtalif charts ke zariye visualize karta hai: waqt ke saath top artists aur tracks, har din aur ghante ke hisaab se sunne ka waqt, genre distributions, album rotations, aur saalon ke dauran historical trends. Spotify Wrapped ke bar-aks, jo saal mein sirf aik baar aata hai, Your Spotify aapko usi gehrai ki insight deta hai jab aap chahen, kisi bhi time range ke liye jo aap muntakhab karen.
Your Spotify ko VPS par self-host karne se har play, like, aur skip aapke control mein mojood database mein mehfooz rehta hai â€” Spotify ke apne data exports sirf 50 sab se taaza tracks tak mehdood hain, lekin Your Spotify API ko musalsal poll karta hai aur aik mukammal personal listening archive banata hai jo jab tak instance chalta rehta hai, barhta rehta hai.
Key features of Your Spotify
Continuous history capture
Polls the Spotify API every few seconds to record every play, including skipped tracks and partial listens â€” far beyond what Spotify exports.
Top artists, tracks, and albums
Configurable time ranges show your most-played content by play count, listening time, or first-time discoveries.
Listening patterns and trends
Heatmaps and charts visualize when you listen most â€” time of day, day of week, monthly trends, and year-over-year comparisons.
Genre and mood analysis
Spotify ke tracks ki audio features aur genre tags ko charts mein ikatha karta hai, jo dikhate hain ke waqt ke saath aap ka taste kaise badalta hai.
Multi-user dashboards
Har user apna Spotify account OAuth ke zariye connect karta hai taake gharwale ek server par apni sunne ki activity alag-alag track kar saken.
Why run Your Spotify on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.