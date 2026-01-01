Deploy Apache DevLake in one click installation.
Open-source platform that aggregates data from 60+ dev tools to compute DORA metrics and visualize engineering team performance.
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What you can build with Apache DevLake
Apache DevLake ایک اوپن سورس انجینئرنگ اینالیٹکس پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ایشو ٹریکرز، سورس کوڈ ہوسٹس، CI/CD پائپ لائنز، اور انسیڈنٹ مینجمنٹ ٹولز سے ڈیٹا کو ایک متحد ڈیٹا لیک میں یکجا کرتا ہے۔ ٹیمیں GitHub، GitLab، Jira، Jenkins، PagerDuty، اور درجنوں دیگر ذرائع کو جوڑتی ہیں تاکہ DORA میٹرکس — تعیناتی کی فریکوئنسی، تبدیلیوں کے لیے لیڈ ٹائم، تبدیلی کی ناکامی کی شرح، اور بحالی کا اوسط وقت — کو خود بخود شمار کیا جا سکے، ساتھ ہی Grafana ڈیش بورڈز جو وقت کے ساتھ ٹیم کی کارکردگی کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں۔
DevLake کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام انجینئرنگ ٹیلی میٹری اور انٹیگریشن کی اسناد آپ کے کنٹرول والے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہیں۔ ہر API ٹوکن اور OAuth کنکشن آپ کی اپنی کلید کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے آرام کی حالت میں انکرپٹ کیا جاتا ہے، اور تمام میٹرکس آپ کے سرور پر ایک MySQL ڈیٹا بیس میں محفوظ کیے جاتے ہیں — کوئی ڈیٹا آپ کے ماحول سے کسی تیسری پارٹی کی اینالیٹکس سروس پر نہیں جاتا۔
Key features of Apache DevLake
DORA metrics
Automatically compute deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and mean time to recovery from connected tools — no manual data collection required.
Pre-built dashboards
Out-of-the-box Grafana dashboards visualize DORA metrics, PR cycle time, bug age, and deployment pipeline health without any configuration after setup.
60+ data source plugins
Pre-built connectors for GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, CircleCI, ArgoCD, SonarQube, and more bring all engineering data into one place.
Custom SQL metrics
Query the normalized data lake with plain SQL to define team-specific metrics, filters, and custom dashboards beyond the built-in DORA views.
Encrypted credential storage
All API tokens and OAuth keys are encrypted at rest using an auto-generated key stored exclusively in your self-hosted MySQL database.
Why run Apache DevLake on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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