Up to 69% off for Apache Superset

Deploy Apache Superset in one click installation.

Modern open-source business intelligence platform for building interactive dashboards, exploring datasets, and running SQL analysis across 40+ databases.

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Rs.2,099 /mo
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Deploy Apache Superset in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Apache Superset

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

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Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Superset

Apache Superset is an enterprise-ready business intelligence platform that makes data exploration accessible to users at every technical level. Analysts get a no-code drag-and-drop interface for building charts and dashboards, while engineers get SQL Lab — a full-featured SQL IDE with query history, saved queries, and result export. Superset connects to over 40 SQL databases and data warehouses through SQLAlchemy, providing a unified analytics layer across your entire data stack.

Self-hosting Superset on your VPS means unlimited users, unlimited data sources, and no per-seat licensing. Business data stays within your infrastructure, meeting compliance requirements while PostgreSQL and Redis — included in this template — handle metadata storage and query caching for production-ready performance.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Superset

Rich visualization library

Choose from dozens of chart types — bar charts, line graphs, scatter plots, geospatial maps, and more — to represent your data clearly.

SQL Lab IDE

SQL queries likhen aur chalayen syntax highlighting, query history, aur results export ke saath — no-code dashboards aur advanced data work ke darmiyan pul banate hue.

40+ database connectors

Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, and dozens more through a unified SQLAlchemy-based connector layer.

Interactive dashboards

ڈیش بورڈز بنائیں جس میں کراس فلٹرز، ڈرل ڈاؤن نیویگیشن، اور شیڈولڈ ای میل رپورٹس شامل ہوں تاکہ اسٹیک ہولڈرز کو ہمیشہ تازہ ترین معلومات ملتی رہیں۔

Role-based access control

Assign granular permissions to datasets, dashboards, and data sources so each team only sees what they are authorized to access.

Why run Apache Superset on Hostinger

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Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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