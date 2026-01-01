Deploy Yarn in one click installation.
Self-hosted, decentralised micro-blogging pod built on the twtxt format with no ads, tracking, or vendor lock-in.
Choose a VPS plan for Yarn
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yarn
Yarn is a decentralised, self-hosted social media platform that combines Twitter-style micro-blogging with the open twtxt feed format. Each pod operates as an independent instance that federates with other Yarn pods and any twtxt feed available on the open web, enabling users to follow individuals across various servers without being reliant on a single provider. This software collects no personal information, runs no advertising, and ships no analytics — consequently, content and follower graphs belong entirely to the pod operator.
Operating your own Yarn pod on a VPS ensures that your conversations, media, and identity remain under your exclusive domain. The Go-based yarnd server is lightweight, persists all data to a single embedded database, and provides support for both single-user and multi-user pods, complete with features like media uploads, threaded conversations, and full RSS/Atom feeds.
Key features of Yarn
Decentralised twtxt feeds
Har account ek portable twtxt feed publish karta hai jise koi bhi Yarn pod ya compatible client follow kar sakta hai — koi central servers ya proprietary protocols nahi.
Privacy by design
No analytics, no advertising, and no third-party tracking — yarnd collects only what is required to run the pod itself.
Threaded conversations
Reply chains, mentions, and subjects let discussions stay readable across pods without depending on centralised timelines.
Built-in media support
Upload images, audio, and video directly to your pod with optional ffmpeg transcoding for inline playback.
Single or multi-user pods
اپنے لیے ایک ذاتی پوڈ چلائیں یا ایک کمیونٹی کی میزبانی کے لیے رجسٹریشن کھولیں — ایک ہی بائنری دونوں ڈیپلائمنٹ ماڈلز کو سنبھالتی ہے۔
Lightweight Go binary
The yarnd server runs as a single compiled binary with an embedded bitcask database, keeping resource usage low on small VPS plans.
Why run Yarn on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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