Yarn is a decentralised, self-hosted social media platform that combines Twitter-style micro-blogging with the open twtxt feed format. Each pod operates as an independent instance that federates with other Yarn pods and any twtxt feed available on the open web, enabling users to follow individuals across various servers without being reliant on a single provider. This software collects no personal information, runs no advertising, and ships no analytics — consequently, content and follower graphs belong entirely to the pod operator.

Operating your own Yarn pod on a VPS ensures that your conversations, media, and identity remain under your exclusive domain. The Go-based yarnd server is lightweight, persists all data to a single embedded database, and provides support for both single-user and multi-user pods, complete with features like media uploads, threaded conversations, and full RSS/Atom feeds.