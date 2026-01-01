Up to 69% off for XWiki

Deploy XWiki with one-click installation.

Powerful open-source wiki platform for team knowledge management, documentation, and collaborative workspaces.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy XWiki with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for XWiki

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with XWiki

XWiki ایک اوپن سورس انٹرپرائز وکی پلیٹ فارم ہے جو صرف جامد دستاویزات سے کہیں بڑھ کر ہے۔ اس کا منظم صفحہ ماڈل مواد کو درجہ بندی کے لحاظ سے جگہوں اور صفحات میں ترتیب دیتا ہے، جبکہ ایک بلٹ ان اسکرپٹنگ انجن ٹیموں کو وکی صفحات پر براہ راست متحرک ڈیش بورڈز اور حسب ضرورت انٹرانیٹ ایپلیکیشنز بنانے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔ 900 سے زیادہ ایکسٹینشنز اور ایک بلٹ ان ایپ ود ان منٹس وزرڈ کے ساتھ، ٹیمیں XWiki کو شروع سے بنائے بغیر ایک حسب ضرورت نالج بیس، ایشو ٹریکر، یا پروجیکٹ ورک اسپیس میں تبدیل کر سکتی ہیں۔

اپنے VPS پر XWiki کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام دستاویزات، اندرونی عمل، اور کمپنی کا علم آپ کے براہ راست کنٹرول میں رہتا ہے — کوئی فی صارف فیس نہیں، کوئی وینڈر لاک ان نہیں، اور کوئی ڈیٹا آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر سے باہر نہیں جاتا۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ XWiki کو ایک PostgreSQL ڈیٹا بیس کے ساتھ جوڑتا ہے تاکہ قابل اعتماد، پروڈکشن کے لیے تیار اسٹوریج فراہم کی جا سکے۔

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of XWiki

Structured page model

Organise content in hierarchical spaces and pages with parent-child relationships, keeping large knowledge bases navigable and consistent.

Built-in app builder

Create custom data applications on top of wiki pages using the App Within Minutes wizard — no external framework or coding required.

900+ extensions

Extend XWiki with a library of 900+ community extensions covering calendars, diagrams, task management, and LDAP authentication.

Scripting engine

Write Velocity, Groovy, or Python scripts inside wiki pages to build dynamic content, dashboards, and automated reports.

Full-text search

Embedded Solr indexes all page content and attachments, delivering relevant results across even large knowledge bases instantly.

Revision history

Every edit is automatically versioned with a full diff view and one-click restore for recovering any previous version of any page.

Why run XWiki on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Nextcloud

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform

Select
WordPress

WordPress

WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMS

Select
An Otter Wiki

An Otter Wiki

Lightweight self-hosted wiki with Git-backed pages and Markdown editing

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.