An Otter Wiki is a lightweight, self-hosted wiki that stores all its pages in a Git repository and user data in SQLite — meaning no separate database service is required. Developed in Python, it comes with a clean Bootstrap interface, offering support for Markdown editing, file attachments, and a comprehensive page revision history, all powered by Git commits.

Self-hosting on your VPS ensures all wiki content remains under your control, complete with granular access rules that can restrict reading and editing exclusively to registered or admin-approved users. Its single-container design implies that there is nothing to provision beyond a named volume and the container itself.