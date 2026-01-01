Apache JSPWiki is a feature-rich, Java-based wiki engine maintained as a top-level Apache project. Pages are stored as plain text files with full version history, while attachments, page templates, and a large library of bundled plugins make it suitable for documentation hubs, knowledge bases, and intranet collaboration sites where stability and longevity matter more than chasing trends.

Self-hosting JSPWiki on your VPS gives you an Apache-licensed wiki that runs entirely on your own Tomcat container, with no SaaS dependencies, no per-seat pricing, and JAAS-based authentication you can integrate with your own identity stack. Everything from wiki pages to attachments lives on a single persistent volume, making backups and migrations straightforward.