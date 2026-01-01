Up to 69% off for Xibo CMS

Deploy Xibo CMS in one click installation.

Open-source digital signage CMS for scheduling layouts and media across networks of displays from one central server.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Xibo CMS in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Xibo CMS

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Xibo CMS

Xibo CMS ایک پختہ، مکمل طور پر اوپن سورس ڈیجیٹل سائن ایج پلیٹ فارم ہے جو لے آؤٹ ڈیزائن کرنے، میڈیا لائبریریوں کو منظم کرنے، اور ڈسپلے کے بیڑوں میں مواد کو شیڈول کرنے کے لیے استعمال ہوتا ہے — ایک سنگل لابی اسکرین سے لے کر ہزاروں ملک گیر اینڈ پوائنٹس تک۔ CMS صارفین، اجازتوں، مہمات، ڈے پارٹنگ، اور پروف آف پلے رپورٹنگ کو سنبھالتا ہے، جبکہ اینڈرائیڈ، webOS، Tizen، Linux، یا Windows پر چلنے والے ہلکے پھلکے Xibo پلیئرز اسکرین پر مواد پیش کرتے ہیں۔

اپنے VPS پر Xibo CMS کی خود میزبانی کرنے سے شیڈولز، سامعین کے تجزیات، اور میڈیا اثاثے آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں اور فی ڈسپلے SaaS فیس نہیں ہوتی۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ CMS کو MySQL، ریئل ٹائم پلیئر کنٹرول کے لیے XMR میسج ریلے، کیشنگ کے لیے Memcached، اور ایمبیڈڈ چارٹس کے لیے QuickChart کے ساتھ بھیجتا ہے — یہ سب آپس میں جڑے ہوئے ہیں اور خودکار HTTPS کے ساتھ پہلے سے نصب Traefik ریورس پراکسی کے ذریعے ظاہر ہوتے ہیں۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Xibo CMS

Layout designer

Build multi-zone layouts mixing images, video, web pages, RSS, tickers, and widgets using a drag-and-drop visual editor in the browser.

Scheduling and dayparting

Schedule campaigns by date range, time of day, day of week, recurrence, or priority — including geo-aware and event-triggered playback.

Display group management

Organise hundreds or thousands of screens into groups and tags, then push different schedules to each segment from one central console.

Real-time player control

The included XMR message relay pushes layout changes, screenshot requests, and commands to connected players the moment you publish.

Proof of play reporting

Capture per-display playback statistics for compliance and ad reconciliation, with reports exportable as CSV or rendered as charts.

Cross-platform players

Pair the CMS with free or licensed Xibo Players on Android, webOS, Tizen, Linux, and Windows to drive virtually any signage hardware.

Why run Xibo CMS on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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