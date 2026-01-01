Deploy WPS Office in one click installation.
Full-featured office suite with Writer, Spreadsheet, and Presentation accessible from any browser via your VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for WPS Office
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WPS Office
WPS Office aik mukammal office productivity suite hai jis mein Writer, Spreadsheets, Presentation, aur PDF editing tools shamil hain. Yeh KasmVNC streaming ke zariye browser-accessible desktop application ke taur par faraham kiya jata hai, jo aap ko kisi bhi device se, software ko local level par install kiye baghair, aik mukammal office environment deta hai.
WPS Office ko VPS par self-host karne se aik mustaqil workspace milta hai jahan aap ke documents hamesha aik secure URL par dastiyab rehte hain. WPS Office ki Microsoft Office formats — DOCX, XLSX, aur PPTX — ke saath behtareen compatibility hai, jo isay Microsoft Office istemal karne wale colleagues ke saath files par kaam karne ke liye aik amali office suite banata hai.
Key features of WPS Office
Full office suite
Includes Writer (word processor), Spreadsheets (Excel-compatible), Presentation (PowerPoint-compatible), and PDF tools in one package.
Browser-based access
Access the full WPS Office desktop from any browser using KasmVNC without installing any software on your local device.
Microsoft Office compatible
DOCX, XLSX، اور PPTX فائلوں کو ہائی فیڈیلیٹی کے ساتھ کھولیں، ایڈٹ کریں، اور محفوظ کریں تاکہ مائیکروسافٹ آفس استعمال کرنے والوں کے ساتھ مطابقت برقرار رہے۔
PDF editing
WPS Office ke andar hi PDF documents ko dekhein, annotate karein, aur edit karein, pehle kisi aur format mein convert kiye baghair.
Persistent document storage
Documents and settings persist between sessions on your VPS so your workspace is always exactly as you left it.
Why run WPS Office on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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