AppFlowy is an open-source productivity platform built as a privacy-respecting alternative to Notion, combining a flexible block-based editor, database views, and AI-powered writing assistance in a single collaborative workspace. Built with Flutter and Rust, it delivers native performance across desktop, mobile, and web while keeping all data under your control.

Self-hosting AppFlowy eliminates per-user subscription fees, removes third-party access to sensitive documents, and provides unlimited workspaces and users at a fixed infrastructure cost. This template deploys the complete AppFlowy Cloud stack — web client, API backend, authentication, object storage, and database — ready for connections from AppFlowy's native desktop and mobile applications.