BentoPDF is a privacy-focused PDF toolkit that handles documents entirely within the user's browser – your files never leave your machine or connect to any external server. It replaces numerous online PDF services with a single, self-hosted interface, offering features like merging, splitting, page reordering, rotation, image conversion, OCR, compression, password protection, watermarks, headers and footers, and metadata editing.

For teams and organizations dealing with sensitive documents – such as contracts, financial statements, or legal papers – self-hosting BentoPDF completely eliminates the privacy risk of uploading confidential files to commercial PDF services that might retain copies or log usage. Since all processing occurs client-side, the VPS merely serves the web interface, keeping server resource requirements minimal while ensuring your documents remain fully private.