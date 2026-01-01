Deploy BentoPDF in one click.
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and securing PDFs without uploading files anywhere.
Choose a VPS plan for BentoPDF
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with BentoPDF
BentoPDF is a privacy-focused PDF toolkit that handles documents entirely within the user's browser – your files never leave your machine or connect to any external server. It replaces numerous online PDF services with a single, self-hosted interface, offering features like merging, splitting, page reordering, rotation, image conversion, OCR, compression, password protection, watermarks, headers and footers, and metadata editing.
For teams and organizations dealing with sensitive documents – such as contracts, financial statements, or legal papers – self-hosting BentoPDF completely eliminates the privacy risk of uploading confidential files to commercial PDF services that might retain copies or log usage. Since all processing occurs client-side, the VPS merely serves the web interface, keeping server resource requirements minimal while ensuring your documents remain fully private.
Key features of BentoPDF
Client-side processing
All PDF manipulation happens inside the user's browser — documents are never uploaded to the server, so even the host machine never sees the file contents.
Merge, split, and reorder
Combine multiple PDFs, split them into individual pages or sections, and drag-and-drop pages into the exact order you need in seconds.
Integrated OCR
Convert scanned image-based PDFs into fully searchable, selectable text documents without sending files to a third-party recognition service.
Document security
Add password protection, encryption, and watermarks to sensitive PDFs before distribution, or remove restrictions from PDFs you own to regain editing access.
Format conversion
Convert images to PDF, export pages as images, and transform Markdown with Mermaid diagrams into formatted PDFs — all from the same interface.
Why run BentoPDF on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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