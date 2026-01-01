Wingfit is a minimalist self-hosted fitness tracking application focused on simplicity and privacy. It provides a clean interface for logging workouts, tracking exercise sets and reps, and monitoring personal fitness progress over time without ads, subscriptions, or data sharing with third-party services.

Self-hosting Wingfit on a VPS keeps all your fitness data entirely private on your own infrastructure. The lightweight single-service deployment requires no external database, making setup quick and maintenance minimal while giving you a permanent fitness log accessible from any browser.