Up to 69% off for Baby Buddy

Deploy Baby Buddy with one-click installation.

Comprehensive baby tracking app helping parents and caregivers monitor feeding, sleep, diapers, and growth privately.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Baby Buddy with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Baby Buddy

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Baby Buddy

Baby Buddy ایک پرائیویسی پر مبنی بچے کی ٹریکنگ ایپلیکیشن ہے جو والدین اور دیکھ بھال کرنے والوں کو بچوں کی روزمرہ کی سرگرمیاں، نشوونما کی پیمائش، اور صحت کی معلومات ریکارڈ کرنے میں مدد کرتی ہے۔ دودھ پلانے کے اوقات، ڈائپر کی تبدیلی، سونے کے پیٹرن، وزن اور قد کی پیمائش، اور ادویات کے ریکارڈ سب ایک بدیہی ویب انٹرفیس کے ذریعے حاصل کیے جاتے ہیں جو والدین کے مصروف لمحات کے دوران فوری اندراج کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے۔ بصری چارٹس اور رپورٹس پیٹرن کی شناخت اور بچوں کے ڈاکٹروں کے ساتھ ڈیٹا شیئر کرنا آسان بناتے ہیں۔

Baby Buddy کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کے بچے کی نشوونما اور صحت کے بارے میں ذاتی تفصیلات کبھی بھی فریق ثالث سرورز یا اشتہاری پلیٹ فارمز تک نہیں پہنچتیں۔ متعدد دیکھ بھال کرنے والے — والدین، دادا دادی، آیا — کسی بھی ڈیوائس سے سرگرمی لاگ کر سکتے ہیں، جس سے گھر کو ہم آہنگ رکھا جا سکتا ہے بغیر کسی تجارتی ایپ پر انحصار کیے جو سروس بند کر سکتی ہے یا اپنی پرائیویسی پالیسی تبدیل کر سکتی ہے۔

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Baby Buddy

Multi-caregiver access

Parents, grandparents, and babysitters can all log activity simultaneously from any device, keeping everyone aligned on the baby's current routine and needs.

Comprehensive activity tracking

کھانے کے سیشنز، ڈائپر کی تبدیلیاں، نیند کے ادوار، پیٹ کے وقت، نہانے، اور مزید کو ریکارڈ کریں، ٹائمرز کے ساتھ جو شامل ہیں تاکہ لاگنگ چند سیکنڈز میں ہو سکے، یہاں تک کہ مصروف لمحات کے دوران بھی۔

Growth and health records

Track weight, height, and head circumference over time with visual charts you can share directly with healthcare providers at pediatric appointments.

Pattern reports

Visual reports surface feeding frequency trends, sleep duration patterns, and diaper counts, helping parents identify routines and spot anomalies early.

Complete data privacy

All records stay on your own server — no third-party data sharing, no advertising profiles, and no risk of losing access if a commercial service shuts down.

Why run Baby Buddy on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuard

Select
2FAuth

2FAuth

ویب اور موبائل کے لیے سیلف ہوسٹڈ ٹو فیکٹر اوتھنٹیکیشن کوڈ مینیجر

Select
Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgeting

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.