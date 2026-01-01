Deploy Whishper with one-click installation.
Self-hosted audio transcription and subtitling suite that runs Whisper, translation, and editing entirely on your own server.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Whishper
Whishper is an open-source transcription and subtitling suite that runs OpenAI Whisper locally for high-accuracy speech-to-text without sending audio to any third-party service. Upload media files, paste any URL supported by yt-dlp, and Whishper handles transcription, translation, and subtitle editing in one place â€” all through a polished web UI.
Self-hosting Whishper keeps sensitive recordings â€” interviews, meetings, lectures, customer calls â€” entirely on your infrastructure. The bundled LibreTranslate engine adds offline machine translation across dozens of languages, and the integrated subtitle editor lets you fine-tune timing, split segments, and export to SRT, VTT, TXT, or JSON without leaving the browser.
Key features of Whishper
Local Whisper transcription
Powered by FasterWhisper, transcribe audio and video on your own hardware with no external API calls or per-minute fees.
URL and file ingestion
Drop a file directly or paste any URL supported by yt-dlp â€” YouTube, podcasts, direct links â€” and Whishper fetches and transcribes it.
Offline translation
Bundled LibreTranslate engine translates transcriptions into dozens of languages without sending text to a commercial translation API.
Built-in subtitle editor
Edit timing, split or insert segments, and watch CPS warnings live while the player highlights the active line as audio plays.
Multiple export formats
Download finished transcriptions as SRT, VTT, TXT, or JSON, or copy the raw text directly to your clipboard.
CPU and GPU profiles
Runs on standard CPU instances out of the box and supports NVIDIA GPU acceleration for significantly faster transcription on capable hardware.
Why run Whishper on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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