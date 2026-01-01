Deploy WeKnora in one click installation.
Open-source LLM knowledge platform that turns documents into a queryable RAG, reasoning agent, and self-maintaining wiki.
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What you can build with WeKnora
WeKnora is an open-source LLM-powered knowledge framework from Tencent that transforms scattered documents into queryable, reasoning-capable knowledge assets. It combines RAG-based question answering, a ReAct agent for multi-step reasoning, and a Wiki Mode that distills raw documents into a self-maintaining markdown knowledge base with an interactive knowledge graph.
Self-hosting WeKnora on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, embeddings, and conversation history entirely under your control. Connect any of twenty-plus LLM providers — OpenAI, DeepSeek, Qwen, Claude, or local Ollama models — and choose from multiple vector backends without sending sensitive data to third-party services.
Key features of WeKnora
Wiki Mode
Agents raw documents ko process kar ke unhein aik self-maintaining markdown knowledge base mein tabdeel karte hain, jismein concepts ke darmiyan relationships ko browse karne ke liye aik interactive knowledge graph bhi hota hai.
ReAct agent
A multi-step reasoning agent autonomously orchestrates retrieval, MCP tools, and web search to handle complex queries that single-shot RAG cannot answer.
Deep document parsing
Layout-aware extraction دس سے زائد فارمیٹس کو ہینڈل کرتی ہے جن میں PDF، Word، Excel، PowerPoint، اور سکین شدہ تصاویر شامل ہیں، جبکہ ٹیبلز، فگرز، اور ساخت کو برقرار رکھتی ہے۔
Multi-LLM support
Connect twenty-plus LLM providers including OpenAI, DeepSeek, Qwen, Claude, and local Ollama models without locking into a single vendor or reindexing.
Knowledge graph retrieval
Optional GraphRAG and Neo4j integration enable cross-document reasoning and relationship queries beyond what flat vector search supports.
Auto-sync integrations
Pull documents directly from Feishu, Notion, and Yuque to keep your knowledge base aligned with the systems your team already uses.
Why run WeKnora on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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