Deploy WebCord in one click installation.
Privacy-focused Discord client with security enhancements, custom stylesheets, and browser-based access via your VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for WebCord
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WebCord
WebCord is a privacy-enhanced Discord client that runs as a containerized browser-accessible application on your VPS via LinuxServer.io. It adds security hardenings, custom CSS stylesheet support, lossless image streaming, and workarounds for Discord client bugs while remaining compliant with Discord's Terms of Service.
Self-hosting WebCord on a VPS gives you a persistent Discord client accessible from any browser without installing Discord on each device. The LinuxServer.io container provides KasmVNC-based desktop streaming for the Electron client, with configurable user, group, and timezone settings.
Key features of WebCord
Browser-based access
Access Discord from any browser by connecting to the WebCord container running on your VPS via KasmVNC streaming.
Custom stylesheets
Apply custom CSS themes and stylesheets to the Discord interface without modifying client files directly.
Privacy enhancements
WebCord adds security hardenings that reduce telemetry and tracking compared to the standard Discord client.
Always-on client
The containerized client runs persistently on your VPS, staying logged in and connected without keeping a local machine running.
Why run WebCord on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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