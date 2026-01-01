Wanderer is your personal, self-hosted hub for all your outdoor adventures. It's a trail database and activity tracker designed for hikers, cyclists, climbers, and anyone who loves to explore, whether on foot or by wheel. Upload GPX tracks, record your summits and waypoints, check out elevation profiles, and see all your trails on an interactive map. Best part? It's all on your own server, meaning no subscriptions or sharing your data with third parties.

Keeping your trails private on your own VPS ensures your routes, locations, and activity history remain completely under your control. Wanderer seamlessly integrates with OpenStreetMap services for geocoding and routing. Plus, with its multi-user support, it's a super practical shared logbook for trail clubs, hiking groups, or even families exploring the great outdoors together.