Twenty is a next-generation open-source CRM that provides development teams complete control over their customer relationship workflows. Unlike rigid SaaS CRMs, Twenty allows you to customise every field, object, and relationship to align with your precise business processes through a flexible data model.

Self-hosting Twenty on a VPS ensures all customer data remains private and does away with per-seat licensing fees. Its API-first architecture implies that any custom integration or automation is feasible, and its contemporary interface competes with commercial alternatives while granting you full ownership of your CRM infrastructure.