Tududi is a self-hosted productivity application designed for managing tasks, projects, areas, and notes within a clear, hierarchical structure. It offers more than just basic to-do lists, featuring a comprehensive recurring task engine, CalDAV synchronisation (compatible with tasks.org, Apple Reminders, and Thunderbird), Telegram integration for task creation and daily digests, and optional OIDC/SSO for team deployments. The interface supports 24 languages and offers both dark and light modes.

By self-hosting Tududi, your task data remains entirely on your own server — ensuring no subscription fees, no data mining, and no third-party access to your projects and notes. Since it operates on SQLite, there is no separate database service to manage: with just one container and two volumes, your productivity tool will be running securely behind HTTPS.