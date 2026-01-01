Deploy Trip in one click.
Minimalist self-hosted map tracker and trip planner for organizing points of interest and multi-day itineraries.
Choose a VPS plan for Trip
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Trip
Trip ایک سیلف-ہوسٹڈ منیمالسٹ میپ ٹریکر اور ٹرپ پلانر ہے جو آپ کو انٹرایکٹو نقشوں پر دلچسپی کے مقامات جمع کرنے اور انہیں منظم کثیر روزہ سفرناموں میں تبدیل کرنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔ ایک صاف، توجہ ہٹانے والی چیزوں سے پاک انٹرفیس کے گرد بنایا گیا، یہ ان دو سرگرمیوں پر توجہ مرکوز کرتا ہے جو مسافر درحقیقت دہراتے ہیں: دیکھنے کے قابل مقامات کو نشان زد کرنا اور انہیں تاریخوں، نوٹسز اور اٹیچمنٹس کے ساتھ سفروں میں ترتیب دینا۔
اپنے VPS پر Trip چلانے سے ہر POI، سفرنامہ، اور سفری ساتھی کا لنک آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتا ہے۔ کوئی ٹیلی میٹری نہیں، کوئی اشتہار نہیں، اور کوئی تھرڈ پارٹی کلاؤڈ نہیں — آپ کی منزلیں اور سفری منصوبے کبھی آپ کے سرور سے باہر نہیں جاتے، جبکہ OIDC انٹیگریشن آپ کو Trip کو موجودہ سنگل سائن آن سیٹ اپ سے جوڑنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے جب آپ چاہیں۔
Key features of Trip
Interactive POI maps
Drop, categorize, and filter points of interest on customizable map tiles built on Leaflet for fast, mobile-friendly exploration.
Multi-day itineraries
Group POIs into day-by-day trip plans with notes, costs, and attachments so the full plan lives in one place.
Travel collaboration
Share trips with travel companions so everyone sees the same itinerary and updates without juggling chat threads or spreadsheets.
OIDC single sign-on
Optional OpenID Connect login lets you reuse your existing identity provider instead of managing a separate Trip account.
Privacy by default
No telemetry, tracking, or ads — every place, photo, and trip stays on your VPS under your direct control.
Lightweight SQLite
Single container backed by SQLite with a single storage volume, making backups and migrations a straightforward file copy.
Why run Trip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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