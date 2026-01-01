Deploy Tinode in one click installation.
Open-source instant messaging platform with mobile and web clients, real-time chat, and end-to-end encryption support.
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What you can build with Tinode
Tinode is a fully open-source instant messaging platform that provides a complete stack â€” a Go server backend, official clients for web, iOS, Android, and desktop, along with a gRPC API for custom integrations. It supports one-on-one and group messaging, typing indicators, read receipts, file attachments, and optional end-to-end encryption, essentially bringing the advanced features of commercial messaging platforms to infrastructure you own.
Self-hosting Tinode on a VPS means your conversations, user data, and file transfers are never handled by a third-party messaging service. You can use the built-in web client right after deployment or connect your own mobile and web apps through the gRPC or REST API.
Key features of Tinode
Real-time messaging
Delivers instant messages with typing indicators, read receipts, and message reactions across web, iOS, Android, and desktop clients simultaneously.
Group chats and channels
Create group conversations with configurable membership, roles, and permissions for teams and communities of any size.
End-to-end encryption
Optional E2E encryption keeps message content private â€” unreadable to the server and any intermediary, even your own.
File and media sharing
Share images, files, and attachments directly in conversations, stored on your own filesystem or an S3-compatible bucket.
Video and voice calls
Built-in WebRTC support enables video and voice calls directly within the chat interface without switching to a separate app.
gRPC and REST API
Full gRPC and REST APIs let you embed Tinode messaging into custom apps or integrate it with existing business workflows.
Why run Tinode on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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