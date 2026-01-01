Deploy Text Generation Web UI in one click installation.
Feature-rich web interface for running local LLMs with GGUF, GPTQ, and AWQ support on CPU or GPU.
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What you can build with Text Generation Web UI
Text Generation Web UI ایک اوپن سورس Gradio-based انٹرفیس ہے جو مقامی طور پر بڑے لینگویج ماڈلز کو لوڈ کرنے، چلانے اور ان کے ساتھ تعامل کرنے کے لیے ہے۔ یہ تقریباً کسی بھی دوسرے سیلف ہوسٹڈ LLM فرنٹ اینڈ سے زیادہ ماڈل فارمیٹس کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے — بشمول GGUF بذریعہ llama.cpp، GPTQ، AWQ، EXL2، اور Transformers — جو اسے ان صارفین کے لیے بنیادی ٹول بناتا ہے جو HuggingFace سے متنوع ماڈل فائلوں کے ساتھ کام کرتے ہیں اور انفرنس پیرامیٹرز پر مکمل کنٹرول چاہتے ہیں۔
یہ ڈیپلائمنٹ CPU-optimized بلڈ استعمال کرتا ہے، جو GGUF-quantized ماڈلز کو llama.cpp بیک اینڈ کے ذریعے چلاتا ہے — یہ کسی بھی VPS پر بغیر کسی مخصوص GPU کے عملی ہے۔ کسی بھی GGUF ماڈل فائل کو ماڈلز والیوم میں رکھیں اور یہ ماڈلز ٹیب میں لوڈ ہونے کے لیے تیار نظر آئے گی۔ سیلف ہوسٹنگ آپ کی گفتگو، سسٹم پرامپٹس، اور کوئی بھی دستاویزات جو آپ ماڈل کے ساتھ شیئر کرتے ہیں، آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر محفوظ رکھتی ہے۔
Key features of Text Generation Web UI
Multi-format model support
Load GGUF, GPTQ, AWQ, EXL2, and Transformers models from the same interface without reconfiguring backends or rebuilding the container.
Chat, instruct, and notebook
Three distinct interaction modes cover multi-turn conversations, structured prompt-response tasks, and freeform text generation in one tool.
Character and persona system
Define detailed AI character cards with backstories, example dialogues, and avatars to shape model behavior across sessions.
OpenAI-compatible API
Enable the optional REST API on port 5000 to connect external applications using standard OpenAI client libraries without code changes.
Extension ecosystem
Community extensions offer capabilities such as long-term memory, voice input/output, Stable Diffusion integration, and custom tools.
GPU-free CPU inference
GGUF-quantized models CPU par llama.cpp ke zariye chalata hai — aik 3-7B parameter model aik standard VPS par 8 GB RAM ke saath qabil-e-amal hai.
Why run Text Generation Web UI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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