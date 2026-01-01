Up to 69% off for TeslaMate

Deploy TeslaMate in one click installation.

Self-hosted data logger for your Tesla that records every drive, charge, and trip stat with beautiful Grafana dashboards.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy TeslaMate in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for TeslaMate

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with TeslaMate

TeslaMate is an open-source data logger designed for Tesla owners. It connects to the Tesla API, continuously polls your car's telemetry, and stores every drive, charge, software update, and idle event in a PostgreSQL database. Built with a clean Phoenix web app and a dedicated Grafana instance featuring two dozen pre-built dashboards, TeslaMate provides historical insights into efficiency, battery degradation, charging costs, and driving habits that the official Tesla app doesn't expose.

By self-hosting TeslaMate on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), every kilometer of your driving data remains private. This means no third-party analytics service will ingest your trip locations, charging history, or wake-up patterns. The bundled PostgreSQL, Grafana, and MQTT broker run entirely on your VPS. You simply sign in to TeslaMate once with your Tesla account to begin collecting data.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of TeslaMate

Drive and charge logging

Continuous polling captures every drive, charging session, software update, and parked event with precise start and end timestamps and locations.

Pre-built Grafana dashboards

Dozenon dashboards efficiency, range, charging costs, tire wear, and battery degradation ko visualize karte hain, out of the box — koi Grafana setup ki zaroorat nahi.

Trip and address resolution

Reverse-geocoding turns raw GPS coordinates into named addresses so trip history shows you actual place names, not coordinates.

Battery health tracking

Long-term battery degradation graphs and projected capacity loss help you make informed decisions about replacement or warranty claims.

Charging cost reports

Configure tariffs per location to calculate exact charging costs per session, monthly bill estimates, and savings vs petrol.

MQTT integration

Live car state published over MQTT integrates with Home Assistant, openHAB, or any home automation platform that speaks MQTT.

Why run TeslaMate on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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