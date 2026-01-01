TeslaMate is an open-source data logger designed for Tesla owners. It connects to the Tesla API, continuously polls your car's telemetry, and stores every drive, charge, software update, and idle event in a PostgreSQL database. Built with a clean Phoenix web app and a dedicated Grafana instance featuring two dozen pre-built dashboards, TeslaMate provides historical insights into efficiency, battery degradation, charging costs, and driving habits that the official Tesla app doesn't expose.

By self-hosting TeslaMate on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), every kilometer of your driving data remains private. This means no third-party analytics service will ingest your trip locations, charging history, or wake-up patterns. The bundled PostgreSQL, Grafana, and MQTT broker run entirely on your VPS. You simply sign in to TeslaMate once with your Tesla account to begin collecting data.