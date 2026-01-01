Deploy TensorZero in one click installation.
Open-source LLMOps gateway that unifies inference, observability, evaluations, and optimization in a single Rust-powered platform.
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What you can build with TensorZero
TensorZero ایک اوپن سورس LLMOps پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ایک اعلیٰ کارکردگی والے Rust گیٹ وے کو بلٹ ان آبزرویبلٹی، ایویلویشنز، اور آپٹیمائزیشن ورک فلو کے ساتھ یکجا کرتا ہے۔ ملٹی ٹول اسٹیکس کے برعکس جو ایک پراکسی، ایک ٹریسر، اور ایک فائن ٹیوننگ پائپ لائن کو آپس میں جوڑتے ہیں، TensorZero ہر انفرنس، فیڈ بیک سگنل، اور آپٹیمائزیشن رن کو ایک فیڈ بیک لوپ کے حصے کے طور پر دیکھتا ہے — جو پروڈکشن ٹریفک کو ایسے ڈیٹا سیٹ میں بدل دیتا ہے جو آپ کے پرامپٹس، ماڈلز، اور روٹنگ کے فیصلوں کو بہتر بناتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر TensorZero کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے پرامپٹس، ٹریسز، اور فیڈ بیک ڈیٹا آپ کے کنٹرول والے انفراسٹرکچر میں رہتا ہے، جس میں آبزرویبلٹی پر کوئی فی کال سرچارج یا ٹوکن کوٹہ نہیں ہوتا۔ شامل ClickHouse اسٹور لاکھوں انفرنسز تک اسکیل کرتا ہے جبکہ گیٹ وے OpenAI، Anthropic، Google، AWS Bedrock، اور درجنوں دیگر فراہم کنندگان کو ایک واحد OpenAI-کمپیٹیبل API کے پیچھے پراکسی کرتا ہے۔
Key features of TensorZero
Unified LLM gateway
Proxy OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, AWS Bedrock, Azure, vLLM, and dozens of other providers through a single OpenAI-compatible API written in high-performance Rust.
Built-in observability
Every inference is automatically captured into ClickHouse with full inputs, outputs, latency, and cost — no separate tracing service required.
Production feedback loop
Attach user feedback, evaluations, and metrics to any inference to build the labeled dataset that drives prompt and model optimization.
Automated optimization
Run built-in workflows to fine-tune models, distill from larger ones, and benchmark prompt variants directly from your production traffic.
Structured inference
Define schemas, templates, and variants in code so prompt changes are versioned, type-safe, and routable without redeploying your application.
Open-source self-hosted
Apache 2.0 لائسنس یافتہ ہے اور مکمل طور پر آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر چلتا ہے — آپ کے پرامپٹس، ٹریسز، اور فیڈ بیک ڈیٹا کبھی بھی آپ کے VPS سے باہر نہیں جاتا۔
Why run TensorZero on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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