Deploy Teedy in one click installation.
Open-source document management system with OCR and full-text search for organising scans, PDFs, and files.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Teedy
Teedy ایک اوپن سورس دستاویز مینجمنٹ سسٹم ہے جو اسکین شدہ کاغذات، PDFs، اور ڈیجیٹل فائلوں کے ڈھیر کو ایک منظم، قابل تلاش آرکائیو میں بدل دیتا ہے۔ ہر اپ لوڈ شدہ دستاویز OCR کے ذریعے چلائی جاتی ہے تاکہ اس کا متن مکمل طور پر قابل تلاش ہو جائے، اور ٹیگز، درجہ بندی کے زمروں، اور کسٹم میٹا ڈیٹا کا ایک لچکدار نظام بڑے مجموعوں کو منظم رکھتا ہے۔ ایک صاف ستھرا ریسپانسیو ویب انٹرفیس، باریک بینی سے اجازتوں کے ساتھ متعدد صارف اکاؤنٹس، اور ایک مکمل REST API اسے افراد اور چھوٹی ٹیموں دونوں کے لیے موزوں بناتا ہے۔
اپنی VPS پر Teedy کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے حساس کاغذی کارروائی — معاہدے، رسیدیں، ٹیکس ریکارڈز، اور شناختی دستاویزات — آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتی ہے بجائے اس کے کہ کسی تیسری پارٹی کے کلاؤڈ میں، جبکہ پھر بھی OCR، مکمل ٹیکسٹ سرچ، اور آڈٹ کے لیے دوستانہ ورژننگ آؤٹ آف دی باکس فراہم کرتا ہے۔
Key features of Teedy
OCR text extraction
Automatically extracts text from scanned images and PDFs using built-in OCR, making every document fully searchable.
Full-text search
Search the entire archive by document content, tags, or metadata to locate any file in seconds.
Tags and metadata
Organise documents with hierarchical tags, custom metadata fields, and relations instead of rigid folder trees.
Multi-user permissions
Create user and group accounts with fine-grained access control lists so teams share documents securely.
REST API and automation
Automate uploads, ingestion, and integrations through a complete REST API and email-to-import support.
Why run Teedy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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