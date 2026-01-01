Deploy TaskTrove in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal task manager with natural language parsing, recurring tasks, and Kanban and calendar views.
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What you can build with TaskTrove
TaskTrove ایک ہلکا پھلکا، خود میزبان ٹاسک مینجمنٹ ایپلیکیشن ہے جو تمام ڈیٹا کو سادہ JSON فائلوں کے طور پر محفوظ کرتا ہے — کسی ڈیٹا بیس کی ضرورت نہیں۔ یہ تاریخوں اور اوقات کے لیے قدرتی زبان کے ان پٹ کو پارس کرتا ہے، لامحدود سب ٹاسکس اور بار بار آنے والے ٹاسک پیٹرن کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اور کام کو رنگین لیبلز کے ساتھ پروجیکٹس میں منظم کرتا ہے۔ متعدد آراء — فہرست، کانبان بورڈ، اور کیلنڈر — آپ کو ٹاسکس کے ساتھ اس لے آؤٹ میں کام کرنے دیتے ہیں جو اس وقت کے لیے موزوں ہو۔
کلاؤڈ ٹو ڈو ایپس کے برعکس جو تھرڈ پارٹی سرورز کے ذریعے ڈیٹا کو سنک کرتی ہیں، TaskTrove مکمل طور پر آپ کے اپنے VPS پر چلتا ہے جس میں کوئی ٹریکنگ، کوئی استعمال کے تجزیات، اور کوئی بیرونی API انحصار نہیں ہوتا۔ ٹاسک ڈیٹا کو پڑھنے کے قابل JSON فائلوں کے طور پر محفوظ کیا جاتا ہے جنہیں کسی بھی ٹیکسٹ ایڈیٹر کے ساتھ بیک اپ، منتقل، یا معائنہ کیا جا سکتا ہے۔
Key features of TaskTrove
Natural language parsing
Type "tomorrow at 2pm" or "every Friday" to set due dates and recurring schedules without touching a date picker.
Kanban and calendar views
Switch between list, Kanban board, and calendar layouts to work with your tasks in the view that best matches your current focus.
Recurring task patterns
Configure daily, weekly, monthly, or entirely customized recurrence rules, allowing routine tasks to automatically reschedule themselves without any manual input.
Project organization
Group tasks into projects with sections, color-coded labels, and unlimited subtasks to keep complex work structured and navigable.
File-based storage
All tasks are stored as plain JSON files — simple to back up, transfer to another instance, or read directly without a database tool.
Why run TaskTrove on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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