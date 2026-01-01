Self-hosted recipe manager with meal planning, shopping lists, and cookbook organization.
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What you can build with Tandoor Recipes
Tandoor Recipes is a feature-rich open-source recipe management platform for organizing your cooking life. Import recipes from any website, plan weekly meals, generate shopping lists, and share cookbooks with family â€” all from a clean web interface accessible on any device. Built by the self-hosting community, it puts your recipe collection under your control without ads, subscriptions, or data harvesting.
Self-hosting Tandoor on your VPS keeps all your recipes, meal plans, and shopping lists private and accessible from anywhere. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Traefik HTTPS integration. The first user to register becomes the administrator â€” disable public signups after creating your account.
Key features of Tandoor Recipes
Recipe import
Import recipes from any website with automatic parsing of ingredients, instructions, and nutritional information.
Meal planning
Plan meals for the week with a drag-and-drop calendar and automatically generate shopping lists from planned recipes.
Shopping lists
Create and share shopping lists that combine ingredients across multiple recipes with automatic quantity merging.
Cookbook organization
Organize recipes into cookbooks, tag with keywords, and search across your entire collection instantly.
Multi-user sharing
Share recipe spaces with family members, each having their own meal plans and shopping lists.
Nutritional tracking
Track calories and macros per recipe with nutritional data from imported recipes or manual entry.
Why run Tandoor Recipes on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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