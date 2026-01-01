Deploy Spoolman in one click installation.
Self-hosted filament spool tracker for 3D printing enthusiasts to manage inventory, consumption, and QR code labels.
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What you can build with Spoolman
Spoolman is a self-hosted web application for managing 3D printing filament spools. It gives makers and print farms a central inventory of every spool â€” tracking weight, material, color, manufacturer, and remaining filament so you never start a print without enough material. Unlike spreadsheets or sticky notes, Spoolman stores everything in a lightweight SQLite database, exposes a clean REST API for integration with Klipper and Moonraker, and provides a web UI accessible from any browser on your network.
Self-hosting Spoolman on your own VPS keeps all inventory data private and always accessible, with no subscription fees or third-party data sharing. Real-time WebSocket updates mean every connected client sees inventory changes instantly.
Key features of Spoolman
Spool inventory tracking
Record manufacturer, material, color, weight, and remaining filament for every spool so you always know what is available before starting a print.
Klipper and Moonraker integration
The REST API integrates natively with Klipper and Moonraker so your 3D printer can register spool usage automatically without manual logging.
QR code label generator
Print adhesive QR labels for each spool â€” a quick scan from any mobile browser pulls up the full material profile and remaining weight.
Real-time WebSocket updates
Inventory changes are pushed to all connected clients instantly via WebSockets, keeping dashboards and slicers in sync without manual refresh.
Multiple database backends
It defaults to zero-config SQLite for single-user setups, with optional PostgreSQL and MariaDB support for shared print farms and higher write volumes.
Why run Spoolman on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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