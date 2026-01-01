Deploy Speeches with one-click installation.
OpenAI-compatible speech-to-text and text-to-speech server you can self-host and run entirely on your own VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for Speaches
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Speaches
Speaches ایک OpenAI API-compatible آڈیو سرور ہے جو جدید ترین اسپیچ ریکگنیشن اور ٹیکسٹ-ٹو-اسپیچ سنتھیسس کو آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر میں لاتا ہے۔ ٹرانسکرپشن کے لیے faster-whisper اور وائس سنتھیسس کے لیے Kokoro/Piper پر بنایا گیا، یہ OpenAI آڈیو API جیسے ہی اینڈ پوائنٹس فراہم کرتا ہے — لہذا کوئی بھی موجودہ ٹول، SDK، یا انٹیگریشن جو OpenAI کے ساتھ کام کرتا ہے، Speaches کے ساتھ فوراً کام کرے گا۔
Speaches کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کا آڈیو ڈیٹا کبھی آپ کے سرورز سے باہر نہیں جاتا، فی منٹ ٹرانسکرپشن کی کوئی فیس نہیں ہوتی، اور آپ کو اس بات پر مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے کہ کون سے ماڈلز چلتے ہیں اور وسائل کیسے مختص کیے جاتے ہیں۔ ماڈلز ضرورت کے مطابق لوڈ ہوتے ہیں اور غیرفعالیت کے بعد خود بخود ان لوڈ ہو جاتے ہیں، جس سے ایک معیاری VPS پر میموری کا استعمال کم رہتا ہے۔
Key features of Speaches
OpenAI API compatible
Implements the OpenAI Audio API spec — simply use your self-hosted URL, and existing OpenAI integrations will continue to work without code changes.
Speech-to-text transcription
Powered by faster-whisper, supporting multilingual transcription with real-time streaming via Server-Sent Events.
Text-to-speech synthesis
Generate natural-sounding speech using Kokoro (ranked #1 in the TTS Arena) and Piper models, fully on-device.
Dynamic model loading
Models load automatically on first request and unload after a configurable idle period, so you only use memory when needed.
Built-in web UI
Gradio-powered interface lets you test transcription and synthesis directly in your browser without any extra tooling.
API key authentication
Optionally protect all API endpoints with a single API key while keeping the interactive docs publicly accessible.
Why run Speaches on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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