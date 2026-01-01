Deploy Skyvern in one click installation.
AI-powered browser automation using LLMs and computer vision instead of fragile CSS selectors.
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What you can build with Skyvern
Skyvern is an open-source AI browser automation platform that uses Large Language Models and computer vision to interact with websites the way humans do â€” reading and understanding page content rather than relying on brittle CSS selectors or XPath. This makes it resilient to layout changes and dynamic content that break traditional automation scripts.
Self-hosting Skyvern on your VPS keeps your automation workflows, scraped data, and API credentials entirely within your infrastructure. With Python and TypeScript SDKs, a RESTful API, and state-of-the-art benchmark performance, Skyvern is the foundation for reliable, intelligent web automation at scale.
Key features of Skyvern
LLM-Powered Automation
Uses Large Language Models to understand page content naturally, eliminating the need to write or maintain site-specific selectors.
Computer Vision Integration
Reads and interprets visual page elements the way humans do, handling CAPTCHAs, dynamic content, and non-standard UI patterns.
Layout Change Resilience
Automation tasks continue working when websites update their design or restructure their HTML, without requiring script rewrites.
Multi-Step Workflow Support
Chain form filling, authentication, navigation, and data extraction into reliable multi-step workflows with built-in error handling.
SDK and API Access
Python and TypeScript SDKs plus a RESTful API let you integrate Skyvern automation into existing applications and pipelines.
Why run Skyvern on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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