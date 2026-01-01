Deploy Sim Studio in one click installation.
Open-source visual platform for building and deploying AI agent workflows without extensive coding.
Choose a VPS plan for Sim Studio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Sim Studio
Sim Studio is an open-source platform for building and deploying AI agent workflows through an intuitive canvas-based interface. It eliminates the need for deep ML expertise by letting you connect agents, tools, and data blocks visually â€” going from idea to production AI automation in minutes rather than weeks.
Self-hosting Sim Studio on your VPS keeps your proprietary data and AI configurations off third-party servers. The platform integrates with OpenAI, Claude, Groq, and local Ollama models, and includes a built-in pgvector database for knowledge base creation â€” giving your team a complete AI workflow engine under your full control.
Key features of Sim Studio
Visual Workflow Builder
Drag-and-drop canvas lets you connect agents, tools, and blocks to design complex AI automations without writing code.
Multi-Model Support
Connect to OpenAI, Claude, Groq, or local Ollama models from a single interface, switching providers without reworking your workflows.
Vector Knowledge Bases
Upload documents and generate embeddings stored in pgvector, giving your agents accurate context-aware retrieval for specialized tasks.
Real-Time Execution
WebSocket-based updates deliver live workflow execution feedback, so you can monitor and debug agent runs as they happen.
Built-In Copilot
Natural language Copilot generates nodes and fixes errors automatically, accelerating workflow creation for non-technical team members.
Why run Sim Studio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.