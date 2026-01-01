Deploy SillyTavern in one click installation.
Power-user LLM frontend jo kay darjano text, image, aur voice AI backends ko aik single chat interface mein yakja karta hai.
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What you can build with SillyTavern
SillyTavern aik open-source local interface hai jo power users ko taqreeban har bade LLM backend, jismein OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, OpenRouter, KoboldAI, Mistral, NovelAI, aur locally hosted models shamil hain, ke zariye AI characters ke saath chat karne ki ijazat deta hai. Vendor-specific chat apps ke bar-aks, yeh character-driven conversations, long-form roleplay, aur creative writing par tawajjo deta hai, jismein prompts, sampling parameters, aur context handling par gehra control hota hai.
SillyTavern ko apne VPS par self-host karne se aapke har chat log, character card, aur lorebook aapke account ke liye private rehte hain, aapko providers ko azadi se tabdeel karne ki ijazat milti hai, aur hosted alternatives ki taraf se lagai gayi conversation limits aur content filters khatam ho jaate hain. External models ke liye API keys aapke server par rehte hain bajaye iske ke unhein kisi third-party UI mein paste kiya jaye.
Key features of SillyTavern
Multi-backend support
Connect OpenAI, Claude, OpenRouter, KoboldAI, Mistral, NovelAI, and local model servers through one interface without juggling separate clients per provider.
Character cards
Import, edit, and share PNG-embedded character cards with personas, example dialogue, and personality traits that drive consistent in-character responses.
Group chats
Run conversations with multiple AI characters in a single thread, with configurable turn order and per-character generation settings for branching narratives.
World Info and lorebooks
Inject background lore, location details, and recurring facts into the prompt only when relevant keywords appear, keeping context windows efficient on long stories.
Extension ecosystem
Plug in image generation via Stable Diffusion or ComfyUI, text-to-speech voices, summarization, vector storage, and dozens of community extensions.
Full prompt control
Edit system prompts, instruct templates, sampler parameters, and context formatting directly, giving advanced users the same control they would get from a raw API.
Why run SillyTavern on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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