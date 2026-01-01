Shiori is a self-hosted bookmark manager, developed using Go, and designed as a privacy-focused alternative to Pocket and Instapaper. It saves web pages as offline archives â€” ensuring your bookmarks remain readable even if sources go offline, are hidden behind paywalls, or disappear completely. With over 9,000 GitHub stars, it has become a go-to choice for researchers, developers, and privacy-conscious readers who are building personal knowledge bases.

Self-hosting Shiori on your VPS ensures your reading lists and archived content remain completely private, without any third-party tracking or data collection. Unlike free-tier cloud services which often impose storage and retention limits, VPS hosting provides you with unlimited capacity and complete control over your archive.