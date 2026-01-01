Deploy Sharkey in one click installation.
Federated microblogging server based on Misskey with improved performance, Mastodon API support, and modern UX.
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What you can build with Sharkey
Sharkey Misskey کا ایک upstream-tracking fork ہے جو fediverse کے لیے ایک بہتر سماجی تجربہ فراہم کرتا ہے۔ یہ ActivityPub کو مقامی طور پر سپورٹ کرتا ہے، لہذا آپ کی کمیونٹی Mastodon، Pleroma، Akkoma، Pixelfed، اور باقی federated network پر موجود اکاؤنٹس کو بغیر کسی bridge کے فالو اور ان کے ساتھ تعامل کر سکتی ہے۔
upstream Misskey کے مقابلے میں، Sharkey میں federated post editing، federated profile backgrounds، Mastodon client API compatibility، اور کمیونٹی کے تاثرات کی بنیاد پر درجنوں UX refinements شامل ہیں۔ Sharkey کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کی ٹائم لائن، میڈیا، اور فالوور گراف مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں، اور کوئی پلیٹ فارم مالک یہ فیصلہ نہیں کرتا کہ آپ کس تک پہنچ سکتے ہیں۔
Key features of Sharkey
ActivityPub federation
Connect with Mastodon, Pleroma, Akkoma, Pixelfed, and every other ActivityPub server to reach the whole fediverse from your own instance.
Mastodon API compatible
Use any third-party Mastodon client to post and browse, while still benefiting from Misskey-style features under the hood.
Custom emoji and reactions
Upload server-wide custom emoji and react to any post with them, turning timelines into expressive conversations beyond plain text.
Federated post editing
Edit your posts after publishing and have the change propagate cleanly to remote instances, with full edit history preserved.
Antennas and lists
Build keyword-based antennas and curated user lists to filter timelines, follow topics, and never miss posts that matter to you.
Drive media management
Uploaded images, videos, and files can be organized in a built-in Drive with folders, search functionality, and the option to reuse them across posts and profile assets.
Why run Sharkey on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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