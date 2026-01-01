Deploy Shaarli in one click installation.
Personal, minimalist, super-fast bookmarking service that stores everything in a single flat-file database — no SQL required.
Choose a VPS plan for Shaarli
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shaarli
Shaarli aik personal, minimalist bookmarking service hai jo original del.icio.us ke self-hosted replacement ke tor par design kiya gaya hai. Yeh har bookmark ko aik single flat PHP file mein store karta hai — koi database server nahi, koi migrations nahi, koi schema upgrades nahi — aur links, notes, aur microblog-style updates ka aik saaf reverse-chronological feed pesh karta hai, jise aap public, private rakh sakte hain, ya har item ke hisaab se mix kar sakte hain.
Apne VPS par Shaarli ko self-host karne se aapko apne domain ke tehat aik private link archive milta hai, aapki shares ka aik RSS/Atom feed, aik Markdown-friendly note system, aur aik bookmarklet plus mobile API jo kisi bhi browser ya app ko aik one-click save target mein badal deta hai. Poora stack aik single PHP container hai jise aik JSON file support karti hai — backups sirf aik single file copy hain.
Key features of Shaarli
Flat-file storage
Bookmarks live in a single PHP datastore with no database server to install, tune, or back up — copy the file and you have your archive.
Reverse-chronological stream
ہر بک مارک، نوٹ، یا مائیکرو بلاگ پوسٹ ایک صاف ٹائم لائن میں آتی ہے جس میں ٹیگ، مکمل متن کی تلاش، اور ہر لنک کے لیے پرائیویسی کنٹرولز شامل ہیں۔
RSS and Atom feeds
Built-in RSS and Atom feeds turn your Shaarli into a public link blog or private feed reader source — works with every reader app.
Bookmarklet and REST API
Save links from any browser with the bundled bookmarklet, or push from mobile and desktop apps using the typed REST API.
Markdown notes
Write longer notes and microblog posts in Markdown alongside bookmarks, with optional public visibility for sharing.
Lightweight footprint
Single PHP container with no database server runs comfortably on the smallest VPS plans without competing with other apps for resources.
Why run Shaarli on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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