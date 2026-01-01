SerpBear is an open-source, self-hosted SEO rank tracker that monitors how your domains rank for selected keywords across Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex, and DuckDuckGo. It fetches daily SERP positions, charts ranking history, and highlights movement, enabling you to react to algorithm changes, content updates, and competitor activity without incurring per-keyword fees for a SaaS rank-tracking service.

Hosting SerpBear on your own VPS provides unlimited domains and keywords, optional Google Search Console integration for impressions and clicks, and email or webhook notifications when rankings change. The data resides within your infrastructure, ensuring your historical rank archives remain accessible instead of disappearing if a SaaS subscription expires.