Deploy Screego in one click installation.
Self-hosted screen sharing server with a built-in TURN relay for reliable WebRTC connections through any firewall.
Choose a VPS plan for Screego
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Screego
Screego ایک اوپن سورس اسکرین شیئرنگ سرور ہے جو ٹیموں کو حساس اسکرین مواد کو کسی تھرڈ پارٹی SaaS کے ذریعے روٹ کیے بغیر دور سے تعاون کرنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔ یہ کم تاخیر والی اسٹریمنگ کے لیے WebRTC استعمال کرتا ہے اور ایک TURN ریلے سرور کو بنڈل کرتا ہے تاکہ کنکشنز پابندی والی کارپوریٹ فائر والز اور سیمیٹرک NAT کے ذریعے کامیاب ہو سکیں — جو دیگر ٹولز میں اسکرین شیئرنگ کی ناکامی کی سب سے عام وجہ کو ختم کرتا ہے۔
Screego کو اپنے VPS پر تعینات کرنے سے آپ کو اپنے مکمل کنٹرول میں ایک مستقل اسکرین شیئرنگ اینڈ پوائنٹ ملتا ہے۔ میٹنگ کی صلاحیت کی کوئی حد نہیں، فی ہوسٹ کوئی سبسکرپشن لاگت نہیں، اور شیئر کیے جانے والے مواد تک کسی تیسرے فریق کی رسائی نہیں۔ شرکاء کسی بھی جدید براؤزر کے ذریعے شامل ہو سکتے ہیں جس کے لیے کسی پلگ ان یا ڈاؤن لوڈ کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔
Key features of Screego
Built-In TURN Relay
Screego comes with a TURN/STUN server so WebRTC connections can pass through corporate firewalls and symmetric NAT without needing an external relay service.
Plugin-Free Joining
Viewers join rooms via a shared link in any modern browser — no extension, client download, or account registration required.
Multiple Concurrent Rooms
Run any number of independent screen sharing sessions simultaneously, each with its own invite link and isolated stream.
No Capacity Limits
Host unlimited sessions with unlimited participants — capacity is determined by your VPS resources, not a pricing tier.
Prometheus Metrics
Prometheus scraping ke liye aik /metrics endpoint expose karein taake active rooms, TURN connections, aur relay bandwidth ko waqt ke saath track kiya jaa sake.
Why run Screego on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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