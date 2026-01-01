PrivateBin is a minimalist open-source pastebin where content is encrypted with 256-bit AES-GCM directly in the browser before it reaches the server. The decryption key lives solely in the URL fragment, which browsers never send to the server — meaning that not even the server operator can read what you share. With over 8,000 GitHub stars, it is one of the most trusted zero-knowledge sharing tools available.

Self-hosting PrivateBin on your VPS ensures your sharing infrastructure remains entirely private — no third-party service can view your pastes — and the lightweight Alpine container requires minimal resources, all while providing you with full control over retention policies, file size limits, and access.