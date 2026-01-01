Pocket ID is a lightweight, open-source OIDC identity provider with a fundamental difference: it supports only passkeys for authentication, with no password login at all. Users register a passkey once — using their phone, hardware key, or biometrics — and from that point authenticate to any connected app with a single gesture.

Self-hosting Pocket ID on your VPS gives you a single sign-on layer across all your self-hosted services without running a heavyweight identity platform. A single container with built-in SQLite storage means there's nothing to maintain — connect your apps as OIDC clients and eliminate passwords from your entire self-hosted stack.