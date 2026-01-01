PgHero is an open-source performance dashboard designed specifically for PostgreSQL. It highlights issues like slow queries, unused indexes, bloated tables, duplicate indexes, invalid constraints, and connection counts, all presented in a clean web interface. The best part? You don't need to be a database expert to understand what it's showing. Since every metric is PostgreSQL-specific, this dashboard directly provides the crucial information needed for fine-tuning and resolving problems.

When you self-host PgHero, your database credentials and query patterns remain securely within your own infrastructure. You can connect it to any PostgreSQL instance â€“ whether it's a container on the same VPS, a remote managed database, or even multiple databases simultaneously â€“ and instantly get a persistent monitoring dashboard that's easily accessible right through your browser.