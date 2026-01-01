Deploy Peppermint in one click installation.
Open-source ticketing and help desk system for managing customer requests, internal IT issues, and team workflows.
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What you can build with Peppermint
Peppermint is an open-source ticketing and help desk solution developed as a lightweight alternative to Zendesk and Jira. It provides support teams, IT departments, and small businesses with a streamlined queue for logging customer requests, tracking internal issues, and collaborating on resolutions, all without per-agent licensing fees or the need to send sensitive conversation data to a third-party SaaS vendor.
Self-hosting Peppermint on your own VPS ensures that every ticket, client record, and internal note remains under your complete control. The integrated PostgreSQL backend guarantees durable storage of ticket history, while a personal markdown notebook with todo lists offers each agent a private space to organize their individual work alongside the shared queue.
Key features of Peppermint
Markdown ticket editor
Compose tickets and replies in a rich markdown editor with file attachments so conversations preserve formatting, code blocks, and screenshots.
Personal notebooks
Each agent gets a private markdown-based notebook with todo lists for tracking individual work alongside the shared ticket queue.
Client history log
Every interaction with a customer is recorded against their profile, giving agents the full context of past requests before responding to a new one.
Role-based access
Granular role permissions let admins control which agents can view, comment on, or resolve specific ticket categories.
REST API integration
A documented REST API lets you push tickets from monitoring tools, sync data with CRMs, or build custom dashboards on top of Peppermint.
Responsive interface
The UI has been designed for screens ranging from mobile to 4K, enabling agents to triage tickets from any device without compromising on usability.
Why run Peppermint on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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