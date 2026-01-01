Peppermint is an open-source ticketing and help desk solution developed as a lightweight alternative to Zendesk and Jira. It provides support teams, IT departments, and small businesses with a streamlined queue for logging customer requests, tracking internal issues, and collaborating on resolutions, all without per-agent licensing fees or the need to send sensitive conversation data to a third-party SaaS vendor.

Self-hosting Peppermint on your own VPS ensures that every ticket, client record, and internal note remains under your complete control. The integrated PostgreSQL backend guarantees durable storage of ticket history, while a personal markdown notebook with todo lists offers each agent a private space to organize their individual work alongside the shared queue.